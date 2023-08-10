Infronics Syst Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, up 172.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in June 2023 up 172.81% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 665.13% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2023 up 706.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Infronics Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

Infronics Syst shares closed at 29.39 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.44% returns over the last 6 months