Infronics Syst Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 35.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 35.99% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 638.54% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Infronics Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

Infronics Syst shares closed at 23.60 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 99.66% returns over the last 6 months and 329.09% over the last 12 months.