Infronics Syst Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, up 56.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in December 2022 up 56.74% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 16% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.