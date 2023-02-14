English
    Infronics Syst Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, up 56.74% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infronics Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in December 2022 up 56.74% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 16% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Infronics Syst EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

    Infronics Syst shares closed at 41.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.85% returns over the last 6 months and 240.72% over the last 12 months.

    Infronics Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.822.791.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.822.791.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.41
    Depreciation0.020.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.682.600.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.150.01
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.150.01
    Interest0.100.05--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.090.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.090.01
    Tax-0.03-0.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.110.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.110.01
    Equity Share Capital7.937.937.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.140.01
    Diluted EPS0.010.140.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.140.01
    Diluted EPS0.010.140.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:22 am