Infronics Syst Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, up 56.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in December 2022 up 56.74% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 16% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Infronics Syst EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Infronics Syst shares closed at 41.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.85% returns over the last 6 months and 240.72% over the last 12 months.