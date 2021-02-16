Infronics Syst Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 2.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in December 2020 up 2.72% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 4.26% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Infronics Syst shares closed at 6.35 on October 25, 2019 (BSE)