Infosys to release Q4FY21 earnings on April 14

Infosys, the country's second-largest IT services company, will on April 14 announce its earnings for the quarter ended March 2021, which will also be watched for the direction they will set for the new fiscal year.

The share of Infosys, having a market cap close to Rs 6 lakh crore, registered 114 percent gains for FY21 and 8.9 percent in the quarter ended March 2021.

"Infosys will announce results for its fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021 on April 14, 2021 around 345 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)," the Bengaluru-based firm said in its BSE filing.

Key things to watch out for would be FY22 revenue and margin guidance, commentary on client budgets, second wage hike, ramp up of Daimler deal, traction in digital technologies, vertical wise commentary and pricing environment, said ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct expects Infosys to report 4.5 percent QoQ increase in revenues in constant currency terms mainly led by traction in cloud migration, ramp up of deal wins and Vanguard deal.

"The company is also witnessing a healthy deal pipeline led by lift & shift deals, acceleration in digital technologies and cost take out deals. With cross currency tailwind, we expect dollar revenues to increase 5.3 percent QoQ," the brokerage said.

The earnings release will be followed by a press conference to be addressed by Infosys' leadership team. The company said it would also conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6pm on April 14, which will be open to investors-analysts in all regions in which senior management personnel will discuss the company's performance

ICICI Direct expects margins to decline 132 bps QoQ due to wage hikes, higher travel & facility cost partially offset by automation and offshoring. PAT is expected to increase 22 percent YoY due to low base and savings in travel & facility cost, according to the brokerage.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not thoseof the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.