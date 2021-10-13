Infosys to hire 45,000 freshers this year, attrition zooms to 20 percent

Software major Infosys said on October 13 that it has expanded its fresher hiring program to 45,000 for the year, as it sees strong demand for its services. This also comes at a time when its attrition has spiked, amidst an unprecedented war for technology talent in India.

The software major reported second-quarter earnings that came ahead of consensus estimates. It also raised its revenue growth guidance to 16.5-17.5% from 14--16% earlier. But its attrition for the quarter zoomed to 20.1% compared to 13.9% in the previous quarter.

“In order to harness the full potential of the market opportunity, we are expanding our college graduates hiring program to ~45,000 for the year" Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said.

Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 11.9% YoY to Rs 5,421 crore

"Simultaneously, we continue to strengthen employee value proposition including health and wellness measures, reskilling programs, appropriate compensation interventions and enhanced career growth opportunities”, Rao added.

Infosys Q2 Result | IT major announces interim dividend of Rs 15 apiece

With over 86% of its employees in India having received at least one dose of ‘vaccination’, it is now preparing to embrace the hybrid work model.

"We have equipped employees with the resources they need to be productive, cyber-secure, stay connected, and maintain a work-life balance. Our talent strategy also factors in expanded hiring pools that include new communities and work locations”, he added.