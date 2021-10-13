MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Infosys to hire 45,000 freshers this year, attrition zooms to 20 percent

With over 86% of its employees in India having received at least one dose of ‘vaccination’, it is now preparing to embrace the hybrid work model.

Chandra R Srikanth
October 13, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST

Software major Infosys said on October 13 that it has expanded its fresher hiring program to 45,000 for the year, as it sees strong demand for its services. This also comes at a time when its attrition has spiked, amidst an unprecedented war for technology talent in India.

The software major reported second-quarter earnings that came ahead of consensus estimates. It also raised its revenue growth guidance to 16.5-17.5% from 14--16% earlier. But its attrition for the quarter zoomed to 20.1% compared to 13.9% in the previous quarter.

“In order to harness the full potential of the market opportunity, we are expanding our college graduates hiring program to ~45,000 for the year" Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao said.

Infosys Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 11.9% YoY to Rs 5,421 crore

"Simultaneously, we continue to strengthen employee value proposition including health and wellness measures, reskilling programs, appropriate compensation interventions and enhanced career growth opportunities”, Rao added.

Close

Related stories

Infosys Q2 Result | IT major announces interim dividend of Rs 15 apiece

With over 86% of its employees in India having received at least one dose of ‘vaccination’, it is now preparing to embrace the hybrid work model.

"We have equipped employees with the resources they need to be productive, cyber-secure, stay connected, and maintain a work-life balance. Our talent strategy also factors in expanded hiring pools that include new communities and work locations”, he added.
Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
Tags: #Infosys #Infosys Q2 earnings
first published: Oct 13, 2021 04:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.