Infosys to announce Q4 and FY22 earnings on April 13

Infosys, the country's second largest IT services company, has decided to release its fourth quarter as well as full year FY22 earnings scorecard on April 13.

The board of directors will hold a meeting for two days - April 12-13 - to consider consolidated and standalone financial results for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"The board on April 13 will approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2022," the IT company said in its BSE filing on March 15.

The company further said that the board will also recommend a final dividend for the financial year.

To avoid insider trading, the company will close the trading window from March 16, for the earnings release of the quarter and year. The trading window will re-open on April 18.

Investors call

Infosys said it will hold investor and analyst calls on April 13 to discuss the financial results and business outlook.

So far in the March quarter, the share price has corrected 2.7 percent. On March 15, the scrip settled at Rs 1,839. However, in the current financial year, it has given 34.5 percent return.