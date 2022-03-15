English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Infosys to announce Q4 and FY22 earnings on April 13

    So far in the March quarter, the share price has corrected 2.7 percent. On March 15, the scrip settled at Rs 1,839. However, in the current financial year, it has given 34.5 percent return.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 15, 2022 / 08:37 PM IST
    The company further said that the board will also recommend a final dividend for the financial year.

    The company further said that the board will also recommend a final dividend for the financial year.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Infosys, the country's second largest IT services company, has decided to release its fourth quarter as well as full year FY22 earnings scorecard on April 13.

    The board of directors will hold a meeting for two days - April 12-13 - to consider consolidated and standalone financial results for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2022.

    "The board on April 13 will approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2022," the IT company said in its BSE filing on March 15.

    The company further said that the board will also recommend a final dividend for the financial year.

    To avoid insider trading, the company will close the trading window from March 16, for the earnings release of the quarter and year. The trading window will re-open on April 18.

    Close

    Investors call

    Infosys said it will hold investor and analyst calls on April 13 to discuss the financial results and business outlook.

    So far in the March quarter, the share price has corrected 2.7 percent. On March 15, the scrip settled at Rs 1,839. However, in the current financial year, it has given 34.5 percent return.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Infosys #Results
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 08:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.