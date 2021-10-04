MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Infosys to announce Q2FY22 result on October 13; here's what brokerages expect

According to Emkay Global, Infosys is expected to report 5.6 percent QoQ USD revenue growth in Q2FY22 after factoring in 60bps cross-currency headwinds.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 08:11 PM IST

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys, the country's second-largest IT services company, will announce results for the second quarter ended September 2021 on October 13. Wipro will also declare its quarterly earnings on the same day, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be the first among IT companies to release September quarter earnings on October 8.

Infosys will declare earnings at around 15:45 hours IST.

Following the earnings release, the company will hold a common press conference at 16:30 hours IST. The company will also conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 18:00 hours IST on the same day, where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants.

According to Emkay Global, Infosys is expected to report 5.6 percent QoQ USD revenue growth in Q2FY22 after factoring in 60bps cross-currency headwinds. "EBIT margin may fall by 158bps QoQ due to salary hikes, supply-side challenges, high subcontracting costs, and Daimler deal transition costs," said the brokerage which sees flat profit at Rs 5,193.8 crore on revenue of Rs 29,554.1 crore (that can grow by 5.9 percent QoQ).

Key monitorables would be FY22 guidance where the brokerage expects Infosys to raise its revenue growth guidance to 15-17 percent n constant currency terms YoY from 14-16 percent and to retain its EBITM guidance of 22-24 percent, and 2) large deals intake.

Close

Related stories

The management commentary on steps taken to manage supply-side challenges and available levers to defend margins, demand environment in BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, and Communications, pricing environment, deal pipeline, and deal closure momentum; and plan to resume operations from offices, will be keenly watched.

Infosys' share price has gained 59 percent in the last one year and closed at Rs 1,679 on October 4.

HCL Technologies, the fourth largest IT company by market capitalisation, will declare its quarterly earnings on October 14, followed by L&T Infotech on October 18 and L&T Technology Services on October 19.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Infosys #Results
first published: Oct 4, 2021 07:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.