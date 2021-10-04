Infosys to announce Q2FY22 result on October 13; here's what brokerages expect

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Infosys, the country's second-largest IT services company, will announce results for the second quarter ended September 2021 on October 13. Wipro will also declare its quarterly earnings on the same day, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be the first among IT companies to release September quarter earnings on October 8.

Infosys will declare earnings at around 15:45 hours IST.

Following the earnings release, the company will hold a common press conference at 16:30 hours IST. The company will also conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 18:00 hours IST on the same day, where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants.

According to Emkay Global, Infosys is expected to report 5.6 percent QoQ USD revenue growth in Q2FY22 after factoring in 60bps cross-currency headwinds. "EBIT margin may fall by 158bps QoQ due to salary hikes, supply-side challenges, high subcontracting costs, and Daimler deal transition costs," said the brokerage which sees flat profit at Rs 5,193.8 crore on revenue of Rs 29,554.1 crore (that can grow by 5.9 percent QoQ).

Key monitorables would be FY22 guidance where the brokerage expects Infosys to raise its revenue growth guidance to 15-17 percent n constant currency terms YoY from 14-16 percent and to retain its EBITM guidance of 22-24 percent, and 2) large deals intake.

The management commentary on steps taken to manage supply-side challenges and available levers to defend margins, demand environment in BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, and Communications, pricing environment, deal pipeline, and deal closure momentum; and plan to resume operations from offices, will be keenly watched.

Infosys' share price has gained 59 percent in the last one year and closed at Rs 1,679 on October 4.

HCL Technologies, the fourth largest IT company by market capitalisation, will declare its quarterly earnings on October 14, followed by L&T Infotech on October 18 and L&T Technology Services on October 19.