Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys to announce its Q1 FY21 earnings on July 15

Brokerages expect Infosys to report around 5 percent sequential decline in constant currency revenue with a cross-currency headwind of around 20 bps in Q1 FY21

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India's second largest IT services provider -- Infosys -- will release its June quarter earnings scorecard next week. This will be the first quarter wherein the full impact of the lockdown will get reflected.

"....will announce result for the first quarter ended June 30 on July 15 around 3:45 pm," the IT company said in a BSE filing. The common press conference, which will be hosted virtually, will be held at 4:30 pm IST.

"Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common press conference," it said.

The company said it would also conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 6:00 pm IST, which is open to investors/analysts across all regions, where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants.

Brokerages expect Infosys to report around 5 percent sequential decline in constant currency revenue with a cross-currency headwind of around 20 bps in Q1 FY21, while EBIT margin could decline 30-80 bps QoQ impacted by the COVID-19-led lockdown.

First Published on Jul 8, 2020 09:17 pm

