Infosys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31,567.00 crore, up 23.98% Y-o-Y

Oct 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infosys are:

Net Sales at Rs 31,567.00 crore in September 2022 up 23.98% from Rs. 25,462.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,253.00 crore in September 2022 up 14.46% from Rs. 5,463.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,210.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 7,936.00 crore in September 2021.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.93 in September 2021.

Infosys shares closed at 1,419.90 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.80% returns over the last 6 months and -16.93% over the last 12 months.

Infosys
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31,567.00 29,527.00 25,462.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31,567.00 29,527.00 25,462.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15,873.00 14,914.00 12,734.00
Depreciation 682.00 643.00 601.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,751.00 7,682.00 5,844.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,261.00 6,288.00 6,283.00
Other Income 1,267.00 648.00 1,052.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8,528.00 6,936.00 7,335.00
Interest 40.00 34.00 32.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8,488.00 6,902.00 7,303.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8,488.00 6,902.00 7,303.00
Tax 2,235.00 2,001.00 1,840.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6,253.00 4,901.00 5,463.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6,253.00 4,901.00 5,463.00
Equity Share Capital 2,104.00 2,104.00 2,102.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 69,401.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.86 11.65 12.93
Diluted EPS 14.85 11.64 12.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.86 11.65 12.99
Diluted EPS 14.85 11.64 12.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:00 pm
