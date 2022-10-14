Infosys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31,567.00 crore, up 23.98% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31,567.00
|29,527.00
|25,462.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31,567.00
|29,527.00
|25,462.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15,873.00
|14,914.00
|12,734.00
|Depreciation
|682.00
|643.00
|601.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,751.00
|7,682.00
|5,844.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,261.00
|6,288.00
|6,283.00
|Other Income
|1,267.00
|648.00
|1,052.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,528.00
|6,936.00
|7,335.00
|Interest
|40.00
|34.00
|32.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8,488.00
|6,902.00
|7,303.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8,488.00
|6,902.00
|7,303.00
|Tax
|2,235.00
|2,001.00
|1,840.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,253.00
|4,901.00
|5,463.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,253.00
|4,901.00
|5,463.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,104.00
|2,104.00
|2,102.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|69,401.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.86
|11.65
|12.93
|Diluted EPS
|14.85
|11.64
|12.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.86
|11.65
|12.99
|Diluted EPS
|14.85
|11.64
|12.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited