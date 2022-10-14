Infosys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31,567.00 crore, up 23.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31,567.00 crore in September 2022 up 23.98% from Rs. 25,462.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,253.00 crore in September 2022 up 14.46% from Rs. 5,463.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,210.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.05% from Rs. 7,936.00 crore in September 2021.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 14.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.93 in September 2021.

Infosys shares closed at 1,419.90 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.80% returns over the last 6 months and -16.93% over the last 12 months.