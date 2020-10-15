172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|infosys-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-21046-00-crore-up-7-02-y-o-y-5967021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21,046.00 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infosys are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,046.00 crore in September 2020 up 7.02% from Rs. 19,666.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,497.00 crore in September 2020 up 17.45% from Rs. 3,829.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,802.00 crore in September 2020 up 19.48% from Rs. 5,693.00 crore in September 2019.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 10.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.97 in September 2019.

Infosys shares closed at 1,137.00 on October 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 77.92% returns over the last 6 months and 44.64% over the last 12 months.

Infosys
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations21,046.0020,325.0019,666.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations21,046.0020,325.0019,666.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11,053.0011,222.0010,604.00
Depreciation608.00546.00542.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,773.003,626.003,973.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,612.004,931.004,547.00
Other Income582.00478.00604.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,194.005,409.005,151.00
Interest31.0031.0028.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6,163.005,378.005,123.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6,163.005,378.005,123.00
Tax1,666.001,370.001,294.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,497.004,008.003,829.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,497.004,008.003,829.00
Equity Share Capital2,129.002,129.002,129.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves60,105.0060,105.0060,533.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.569.418.97
Diluted EPS10.559.418.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.569.418.97
Diluted EPS10.559.418.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Infosys #Results

