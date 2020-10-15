Infosys Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21,046.00 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infosys are:

Net Sales at Rs 21,046.00 crore in September 2020 up 7.02% from Rs. 19,666.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,497.00 crore in September 2020 up 17.45% from Rs. 3,829.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,802.00 crore in September 2020 up 19.48% from Rs. 5,693.00 crore in September 2019.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 10.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.97 in September 2019.

Infosys shares closed at 1,137.00 on October 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 77.92% returns over the last 6 months and 44.64% over the last 12 months.