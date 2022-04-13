Infosys Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,426.00 crore, up 21.91% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27,426.00
|27,337.00
|22,497.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27,426.00
|27,337.00
|22,497.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13,464.00
|13,275.00
|11,532.00
|Depreciation
|620.00
|631.00
|578.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,993.00
|6,622.00
|4,818.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,349.00
|6,809.00
|5,569.00
|Other Income
|590.00
|1,013.00
|504.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,939.00
|7,822.00
|6,073.00
|Interest
|31.00
|33.00
|33.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6,908.00
|7,789.00
|6,040.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6,908.00
|7,789.00
|6,040.00
|Tax
|1,731.00
|1,919.00
|1,581.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,177.00
|5,870.00
|4,459.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,177.00
|5,870.00
|4,459.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,103.00
|2,102.00
|2,130.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|67,203.00
|69,401.00
|69,401.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.31
|13.96
|10.47
|Diluted EPS
|12.30
|13.94
|10.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.31
|13.96
|10.47
|Diluted EPS
|12.30
|13.94
|10.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited