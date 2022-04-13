Infosys Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27,426.00 crore, up 21.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27,426.00 crore in March 2022 up 21.91% from Rs. 22,497.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,177.00 crore in March 2022 up 16.1% from Rs. 4,459.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,559.00 crore in March 2022 up 13.65% from Rs. 6,651.00 crore in March 2021.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 12.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.47 in March 2021.

Infosys shares closed at 1,742.45 on April 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.95% returns over the last 6 months and 24.71% over the last 12 months.