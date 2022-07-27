 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,527.00 crore, up 24.51% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infosys are:

Net Sales at Rs 29,527.00 crore in June 2022 up 24.51% from Rs. 23,714.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,901.00 crore in June 2022 up 3.77% from Rs. 4,723.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,579.00 crore in June 2022 up 6.73% from Rs. 7,101.00 crore in June 2021.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 11.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.08 in June 2021.

Infosys shares closed at 1,451.15 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.55% returns over the last 6 months and -9.45% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29,527.00 27,426.00 23,714.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29,527.00 27,426.00 23,714.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14,914.00 13,464.00 12,191.00
Depreciation 643.00 620.00 576.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,682.00 6,993.00 4,992.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,288.00 6,349.00 5,955.00
Other Income 648.00 590.00 570.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,936.00 6,939.00 6,525.00
Interest 34.00 31.00 32.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6,902.00 6,908.00 6,493.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6,902.00 6,908.00 6,493.00
Tax 2,001.00 1,731.00 1,770.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,901.00 5,177.00 4,723.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,901.00 5,177.00 4,723.00
Equity Share Capital 2,104.00 2,103.00 2,128.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 67,203.00 69,401.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.65 12.31 11.08
Diluted EPS 11.64 12.30 11.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.65 12.31 11.08
Diluted EPS 11.64 12.30 11.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

