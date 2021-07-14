MARKET NEWS

Infosys Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23,714.00 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

July 14, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infosys are:

Net Sales at Rs 23,714.00 crore in June 2021 up 16.67% from Rs. 20,325.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,723.00 crore in June 2021 up 17.84% from Rs. 4,008.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,101.00 crore in June 2021 up 19.24% from Rs. 5,955.00 crore in June 2020.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 11.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.41 in June 2020.

Infosys shares closed at 1,544.95 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.73% returns over the last 6 months and 97.25% over the last 12 months.

Infosys
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations23,714.0022,497.0020,325.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23,714.0022,497.0020,325.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12,191.0011,532.0011,222.00
Depreciation576.00578.00546.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4,992.004,818.003,626.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,955.005,569.004,931.00
Other Income570.00504.00478.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,525.006,073.005,409.00
Interest32.0033.0031.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6,493.006,040.005,378.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6,493.006,040.005,378.00
Tax1,770.001,581.001,370.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,723.004,459.004,008.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,723.004,459.004,008.00
Equity Share Capital2,128.002,130.002,129.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves69,401.0069,401.0060,105.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.0810.479.41
Diluted EPS11.0710.469.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.0810.479.41
Diluted EPS11.0710.469.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Infosys #Results
first published: Jul 14, 2021 07:22 pm

