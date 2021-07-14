Infosys Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23,714.00 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23,714.00 crore in June 2021 up 16.67% from Rs. 20,325.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,723.00 crore in June 2021 up 17.84% from Rs. 4,008.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,101.00 crore in June 2021 up 19.24% from Rs. 5,955.00 crore in June 2020.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 11.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.41 in June 2020.

Infosys shares closed at 1,544.95 on July 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.73% returns over the last 6 months and 97.25% over the last 12 months.