Infosys Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20,325.00 crore, up 6.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,325.00 crore in June 2020 up 6.24% from Rs. 19,131.00 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,008.00 crore in June 2020 up 12.3% from Rs. 3,569.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,955.00 crore in June 2020 up 11.14% from Rs. 5,358.00 crore in June 2019.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 9.41 in June 2020 from Rs. 8.26 in June 2019.

Infosys shares closed at 830.95 on July 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 6.62% over the last 12 months.