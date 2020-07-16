App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20,325.00 crore, up 6.24% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Infosys are:

Net Sales at Rs 20,325.00 crore in June 2020 up 6.24% from Rs. 19,131.00 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,008.00 crore in June 2020 up 12.3% from Rs. 3,569.00 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,955.00 crore in June 2020 up 11.14% from Rs. 5,358.00 crore in June 2019.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 9.41 in June 2020 from Rs. 8.26 in June 2019.

Infosys shares closed at 830.95 on July 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 6.62% over the last 12 months.

Infosys
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations20,325.0020,187.0019,131.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20,325.0020,187.0019,131.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11,222.0010,666.0010,380.00
Depreciation546.00548.00510.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,626.004,399.004,106.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,931.004,574.004,135.00
Other Income478.00585.00713.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,409.005,159.004,848.00
Interest31.0031.0027.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,378.005,128.004,821.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5,378.005,128.004,821.00
Tax1,370.001,059.001,252.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,008.004,069.003,569.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,008.004,069.003,569.00
Equity Share Capital2,129.002,129.002,145.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves60,105.0060,105.0060,533.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.419.558.26
Diluted EPS9.419.558.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.419.558.26
Diluted EPS9.419.558.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Infosys #Results

