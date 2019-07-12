Infosys Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19,131.00 crore, up 12.17% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,131.00
|18,935.00
|17,056.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19,131.00
|18,935.00
|17,056.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10,380.00
|10,198.00
|8,826.00
|Depreciation
|510.00
|429.00
|374.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,106.00
|3,994.00
|3,790.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,135.00
|4,314.00
|4,066.00
|Other Income
|713.00
|639.00
|716.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,848.00
|4,953.00
|4,782.00
|Interest
|27.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,821.00
|4,953.00
|4,782.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,821.00
|4,953.00
|4,782.00
|Tax
|1,252.00
|1,133.00
|1,279.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,569.00
|3,820.00
|3,503.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,569.00
|3,820.00
|3,503.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,145.00
|2,178.00
|1,092.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|60,533.00
|60,533.00
|62,410.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.26
|8.75
|16.04
|Diluted EPS
|8.25
|8.74
|16.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.26
|8.75
|16.04
|Diluted EPS
|8.25
|8.74
|16.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
