Infosys Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27,337.00 crore, up 24.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27,337.00 crore in December 2021 up 24.02% from Rs. 22,043.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,870.00 crore in December 2021 up 15.48% from Rs. 5,083.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,453.00 crore in December 2021 up 12.48% from Rs. 7,515.00 crore in December 2020.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 13.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.93 in December 2020.

Infosys shares closed at 1,896.80 on January 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.29% returns over the last 6 months and 38.40% over the last 12 months.