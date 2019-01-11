Infosys Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18,819.00 crore, up 20.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,819.00 crore in December 2018 up 20.4% from Rs. 15,631.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,501.00 crore in December 2018 down 41.69% from Rs. 6,004.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,348.00 crore in December 2018 down 14.79% from Rs. 6,276.00 crore in December 2017.

Infosys EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 26.27 in December 2017.

Infosys shares closed at 679.70 on January 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.46% returns over the last 6 months and 29.19% over the last 12 months.