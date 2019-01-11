Infosys Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18,819.00 crore, up 20.4% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18,819.00
|18,297.00
|15,631.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18,819.00
|18,297.00
|15,631.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9,784.00
|9,489.00
|8,287.00
|Depreciation
|406.00
|390.00
|354.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,443.00
|3,909.00
|2,879.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,186.00
|4,509.00
|4,111.00
|Other Income
|756.00
|742.00
|1,811.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,942.00
|5,251.00
|5,922.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,942.00
|5,251.00
|5,922.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,942.00
|5,251.00
|5,922.00
|Tax
|1,441.00
|1,372.00
|-82.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,501.00
|3,879.00
|6,004.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,501.00
|3,879.00
|6,004.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,184.00
|2,184.00
|1,092.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|62,410.00
|62,410.00
|66,869.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.01
|8.88
|26.27
|Diluted EPS
|8.01
|8.88
|26.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.01
|8.88
|26.27
|Diluted EPS
|8.01
|8.88
|26.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited