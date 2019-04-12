Infosys Q4: PAT up 13%, company lowers growth guidance for FY 20

Country's second largest IT services provider Infosys on April 12 reported better than expected profit at Rs 4,074 crore in Q4, registering a growth of 13 percent over previous quarter.

Dollar revenue for the quarter stood at at $3,060, growing 2.44 percent sequentially.

Operating profit margin contracted to 21.4 percent against 22.57 percent in previous quarter.

Infosys expects constant currency revenue growth guidance at 7.5-9.5 percent for financial year 2019-20 which was lower than analyst estimates of 8-10 percent.

Company declared interim dividend of Rs 10.50 per share.