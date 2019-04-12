App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Q4: PAT up 13%, company lowers growth guidance for FY 20

Dollar revenue for the quarter stood at at $3,060, growing 2.44 percent sequentially.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Country's second largest IT services provider Infosys on April 12 reported better than expected profit at Rs 4,074 crore in Q4, registering a growth of 13 percent over previous quarter.

Dollar revenue for the quarter stood at at $3,060, growing 2.44 percent sequentially.

Operating profit margin contracted to 21.4 percent against 22.57 percent in previous quarter.

Infosys expects constant currency revenue growth guidance at 7.5-9.5 percent for financial year 2019-20 which was lower than analyst estimates of 8-10 percent.

Company declared interim dividend of Rs 10.50 per share.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Infosys #Results #video

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

Revolt Intellicorp Releases First Sketch of the AI-Enabled Smart Motor ...

Rajnath Singh Vs PM Modi Lookalike in Fight for Lucknow Lok Sabha Seat

Google Pay Users Can Buy Gold Through App: Everything You Need to know

TCS Shares End Flat Ahead of March Quarter Earnings Announcement

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s Sangeet ...

Nandita Das, Manav Kaul Talk About ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata ...

After AAP's 'Impractical' Demands, Congress Decides to Go Solo in Delh ...

Congress-JDS Coalition is a ‘20% Commission Govt’, Modi Says in Ka ...

You Made ‘Fauji' Out of a Boy: Shah Rukh Khan Pays Tribute to Direct ...

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.