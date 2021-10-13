MARKET NEWS

Infosys Q2 Result | IT major announces interim dividend of Rs 15 apiece

It has fixed October 27, 2021, as the record date for the interim dividend and November 10, 2021, as payment date.

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST
IT services major Infosys on October 13 announced an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share for the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) while announcing its September quarter result.

The company posted a consolidated net profit at Rs 5,421 crore for the quarter under review.

The net profit marks an increase of 11.9 percent year-on-year and 4.4 percent compared to Rs 5,195 crore in June quarter, on the back of strong revenue contribution from Daimler deal, higher adoption of digital transformation by clients, broad-based growth across verticals, and strong seasonality.

IT services revenue, increased to Rs 29,602 crore as compared to Rs 27,896 crore in previous quarter.

Close

Revenue guidance has been revised upwards from 14-16 percent to 16.5-17.5 percent while margin guidance is unchanged at 22-24 percent.

Infosys released its numbers post market hours. The stock of the company ended nearly 1.5 percent higher at Rs 1708.75 on the BSE.

The software major further said that it has expanded its fresher hiring program to 45,000 for the year, as it sees strong demand for its services. This also comes at a time when its attrition has spiked, amidst an unprecedented war for technology talent in India.

With over 86% of its employees in India having received at least one dose of ‘vaccination’, it is now preparing to embrace the hybrid work model.
