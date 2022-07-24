Infosys Q1 takeaways: Strong revenue growth, margin contracts sharply and more

Infosys on July 24 reported strong revenue growth for the June quarter. However, year-on-year profit growth was in low-single digit and sequentially it declined in mid-single digit.

Below are key takeaways from its Q1 scorecard:

Beats TCS again

The company continued to beat the growth numbers of Tata Consultancy Services, its biggest competitor, for another quarter. Infosys’ revenue growth of 24 percent was significantly more than 16 percent growth registered by TCS.

Though, in terms of margin, TCS again reported better numbers than Infosys at 23.1 percent, despite a contraction. Infosys’ operating margin contracted 3.6 percent to 20.1 percent, registering a relatively sharper fall.

Revises revenue guidance

Infosys also revised FY23 revenue upwards, increasing to 14-16 percent. At the end of FY22, the company had set revenue growth guidance in constant currency in the range of 13-15 percent for FY23. The company retained margin guidance at 21-23 percent.

Deal wins

Infosys said total contract value (TCV) of its large deals were at $1.7 billion during the quarter. This was significantly lower than $2.3 billion for Q4FY22, but in line with wider industry trend that has seen a decline in deal value during March quarter.

Attrition rate

Voluntary attrition in the last twelve months in the IT services was at 28.4 percent, the company said. In comparison, it was 27.7 percent in the previous quarter and 13.9 percent in the same quarter last year. Total employee count of the company also increased to 3,35,186 from 3,14,015 in the previous quarter. Net hiring during the quarter was at 21,171.

Cash flow

The company said its free cash flow during the quarter was at Rs 5,106 crore with FCF conversion at 95.2 percent of net profit. Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer at Infosys, said it is thanks to company’s continued high focus on cash.

Strong revenue growth

Revenues in constant currency (CC) terms grew by 21.4 percent YoY and 5.5 percent QoQ. Digital revenues were at 61 percent of total revenues, with year-on-year CC growth of 37.5 percent.

Management buoyant

Infosys management remained buoyant on the company’s prospects and said its “strong” overall performance in Q1 amidst an uncertain economic environment is a testament to their “innate resilience as an organization, our industry-leading digital capabilities and continued client-relevance.”

“We continue to gain market share and see a significant pipeline driven by our Cobalt cloud capabilities and differentiated digital value proposition”, said CEO and MD Salil Parekh. “We are investing in rapid talent expansion while ensuring rewarding careers for our employees, to better serve evolving market opportunities.”