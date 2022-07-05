Infosys Q1 PAT seen up 0.3% QoQ to Rs. 57.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

Infosys: Infosys invests $10 million in US-based The House Fund. The company has agreed with The House Fund III, L.P., a Venture Capital (VC) fund based out of the US, for investment of $10 million. The investment is expected to be completed by June 30 this year. This is a minority holding and is not exceeding 20 percent of the fund size. The House Fund is a pre-seed and early-stage VC fund, investing in startups from the UCB's ecosystem focused on AI.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Infosys to report net profit at Rs. 57.1 crore up 0.3% quarter-on-quarter (up 9.8% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 21.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 338.5 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 6.6 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 70.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.