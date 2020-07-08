Infosys Q1 PAT may dip 11.1% Q-o-Q to Rs. 3,852.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 20) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Infosys to report net profit at Rs. 3,852.8 crore down 11.1% quarter-on-quarter (up 1.3% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 6.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 23,130.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 3.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 6.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 4,741.8 crore.

