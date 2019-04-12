App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys likely to see knee-jerk reaction on Monday; 10 key takeaways from Q4 results

Infosys which has rallied by over 13 percent so far in 2019 and over 30 percent in the last year may not continue its run

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys net profit beat Street estimates for the quarter ended March on Friday but margin contraction as well as cut in constant currency revenue growth guidance could cap upside for the stock when market resumes trading on Monday.

Infosys which has rallied over 13 percent so far in 2019 and over 30 percent in the last year could see some breather as we move further in 2019.

“We don't see any positive reaction that we foresee on Infosys post these earnings. The guidance which the management has given reflects very clearly that new business, especially the larger ones, are going to come at the cost and margins,” Prakash Diwan of prakashdiwan.in told CNBC-TV18.

“The market is unlikely to be excited on Monday especially after the run-up we have seen in the stock. These numbers don’t warrant continuation of the excitement which we saw in the last one year,” he said.

related news

Here is a list of top 10 takeaways from Infosys Q4 results:

Net Profit:

Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 4,074 crore for the quarter ended March for FY19 which was higher than CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,910 crore. It rose by about 13 percent on a sequential basis while on a year-on-year basis, it rose 10.4 percent.

Revenues:

Total revenues rose marginally by 0.6 percent on a sequential basis to Rs 21,539 crore for the quarter ended March. It was higher than the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 21,502. On a year-on-year basis, net revenues grew by 19.1 percent.

Management Change:

The board has appointed Nilanjan Roy as CFO of the company effective March 1, 2019.

Dividend:

For FY19, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10.50 per share. After including the interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, the total dividend for FY19 will amount to Rs 17.50 per share, it added.

Dollar Revenue:

Dollar revenue for the quarter stood at $3,060, growing 2.44 percent sequentially, and 9.1 percent on a year-on-year basis. For the financial year ended FY19, revenues were $11,799 million, the growth of 7.9 percent on a YoY basis.

Q4FY19 Digital revenues stood at $1,035 million (33.8% of total revenues), a year-on-year growth of 41.1% and sequential growth of 9.7% in constant currency.

Guidance:

FY20 revenue guidance in the range of 7.5%-9.5% in constant currency. FY20 Operating margin guidance in the range of 21%-23%.

Buyback Update:

Infosys initiated a buyback from March 20, 2019, after receiving all requisite approvals. Out of the total buyback size of Rs 8,260 crore, the company has bought back shares worth Rs 1,546 crore so far.

Margin:

Infosys margins narrowed to 21.4 percent in the March quarter of FY19, as compared to 22.6 percent in the same quarter of the previous quarter, down 120 bps. On the operational front, Infosys' EBIT or operating profit came in at Rs. 4,618 crores compared with Rs. 4,830 crore in the December quarter, down 4.4 percent.

Deal Wins:

The quarter also marked large deal wins for Infosys. Large deal signings rose to $1.57 billion in the March quarter, taking the overall large deal wins to $6.28 billion for the financial year.

“We have completed the first year of our transformation journey with strong results on multiple dimensions including revenue growth, the performance of our digital portfolio, large deal wins, and client metrics. This is a reflection of our increased client relevance stemming from our focus on digital, positioning, and longstanding client relationships”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD Infosys said.

Revenue by business segment:

Financial services business fell 0.8 percent in constant currency growth and 0.4 percent in reported terms. Retail also registered a 0.9 percent degrowth in constant currency terms and 0.8 percent in reported terms QoQ. LifeSciences also registered a fall of 1.9 percent in constant currency terms.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Infosys #Results

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora visit Lilavati Hospital, what's cooking ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Majboot Sarkars Overrated? History Shows India Does Not Need to Despai ...

SOTY 2 Trailer Has a 'Spiderman-Wonder Woman' Scene and Desi Twitter C ...

High Court Sets Aside Order Barring Media from Publishing 'Defamatory' ...

India's Iran Oil Imports Up 5% Last Year Despite US Sanctions: Report

Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover

Mumbai, Home to India's Rich, Has More Private Jet Departures than Dub ...

Jet Airways Cancels All International Flights till Monday, Left With J ...

IPL 2019 | Skipper Rohit is Available for Selection Against Royals: Za ...

No One Can Separate Kashmir from India Till BJP Exists, Says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP complains Election Commission again ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

BJP govt brought unemployment out of the closet, says Maneka Gandhi

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.