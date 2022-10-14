Infosys Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36,538.00 crore, up 23.43% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36,538.00
|34,470.00
|29,602.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36,538.00
|34,470.00
|29,602.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19,438.00
|18,337.00
|15,743.00
|Depreciation
|1,029.00
|950.00
|859.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,198.00
|8,269.00
|6,028.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,873.00
|6,914.00
|6,972.00
|Other Income
|584.00
|676.00
|524.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,457.00
|7,590.00
|7,496.00
|Interest
|66.00
|56.00
|48.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8,391.00
|7,534.00
|7,448.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8,391.00
|7,534.00
|7,448.00
|Tax
|2,365.00
|2,172.00
|2,020.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,026.00
|5,362.00
|5,428.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,026.00
|5,362.00
|5,428.00
|Minority Interest
|-5.00
|-2.00
|-7.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,021.00
|5,360.00
|5,421.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,099.00
|2,098.00
|2,097.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|74,227.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.35
|12.78
|12.88
|Diluted EPS
|14.34
|12.76
|12.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.35
|12.78
|12.94
|Diluted EPS
|14.34
|12.76
|12.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited