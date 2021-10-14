Infosys Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29,602.00 crore, up 20.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,602.00 crore in September 2021 up 20.48% from Rs. 24,570.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,421.00 crore in September 2021 up 11.89% from Rs. 4,845.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,355.00 crore in September 2021 up 9.17% from Rs. 7,653.00 crore in September 2020.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 12.88 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.42 in September 2020.

Infosys shares closed at 1,709.20 on October 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.33% returns over the last 6 months and 47.62% over the last 12 months.