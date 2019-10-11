App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22,629.00 crore, up 9.8% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infosys are:

Net Sales at Rs 22,629.00 crore in September 2019 up 9.8% from Rs. 20,609.00 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,019.00 crore in September 2019 down 2.21% from Rs. 4,110.00 crore in September 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,265.00 crore in September 2019 up 2.77% from Rs. 6,096.00 crore in September 2018.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 9.46 in September 2019 from Rs. 9.45 in September 2018.

Infosys shares closed at 783.05 on October 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.03% returns over the last 6 months and 11.79% over the last 12 months.

Infosys
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations22,629.0021,803.0020,609.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations22,629.0021,803.0020,609.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12,675.0012,302.0011,158.00
Depreciation727.00681.00463.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4,315.004,349.004,094.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,912.004,471.004,894.00
Other Income626.00736.00739.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,538.005,207.005,633.00
Interest42.0040.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,496.005,167.005,633.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5,496.005,167.005,633.00
Tax1,459.001,365.001,523.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,037.003,802.004,110.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,037.003,802.004,110.00
Minority Interest-18.00-4.00--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4,019.003,798.004,110.00
Equity Share Capital2,121.002,137.002,176.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves62,778.0062,778.0063,835.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.468.839.45
Diluted EPS9.448.829.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.468.839.45
Diluted EPS9.448.829.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Infosys #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.