Infosys Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22,629.00 crore, up 9.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22,629.00 crore in September 2019 up 9.8% from Rs. 20,609.00 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,019.00 crore in September 2019 down 2.21% from Rs. 4,110.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,265.00 crore in September 2019 up 2.77% from Rs. 6,096.00 crore in September 2018.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 9.46 in September 2019 from Rs. 9.45 in September 2018.

Infosys shares closed at 783.05 on October 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.43% returns over the last 6 months and 16.29% over the last 12 months.