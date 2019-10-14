Infosys Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22,629.00 crore, up 9.8% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22,629.00
|21,803.00
|20,609.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22,629.00
|21,803.00
|20,609.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12,675.00
|12,302.00
|11,158.00
|Depreciation
|727.00
|681.00
|463.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,315.00
|4,349.00
|4,094.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,912.00
|4,471.00
|4,894.00
|Other Income
|626.00
|736.00
|739.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,538.00
|5,207.00
|5,633.00
|Interest
|42.00
|40.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,496.00
|5,167.00
|5,633.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,496.00
|5,167.00
|5,633.00
|Tax
|1,459.00
|1,365.00
|1,523.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,037.00
|3,802.00
|4,110.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,037.00
|3,802.00
|4,110.00
|Minority Interest
|-18.00
|-4.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,019.00
|3,798.00
|4,110.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,121.00
|2,137.00
|2,176.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|62,778.00
|62,778.00
|63,835.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.46
|8.83
|9.45
|Diluted EPS
|9.44
|8.82
|9.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.46
|8.83
|9.45
|Diluted EPS
|9.44
|8.82
|9.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited