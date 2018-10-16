Infosys Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20,609.00 crore, up 17.32% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 20,609.00 crore in September 2018 up 17.32% from Rs. 17,567.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,110.00 crore in September 2018 up 10.31% from Rs. 3,726.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,894.00 crore in September 2018 up 15.26% from Rs. 4,246.00 crore in September 2017.

Infosys EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.45 in September 2018 from Rs. 16.30 in September 2017.

Infosys shares closed at 1,185.80 on January 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given 109.28% returns over the last 6 months and 152.57% over the last 12 months.