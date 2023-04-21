English
    Infosys Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37,441.00 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infosys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37,441.00 crore in March 2023 up 16% from Rs. 32,276.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,128.00 crore in March 2023 up 7.77% from Rs. 5,686.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,669.00 crore in March 2023 up 13.98% from Rs. 8,483.00 crore in March 2022.

    Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 14.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.56 in March 2022.

    Infosys shares closed at 1,223.40 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.49% returns over the last 6 months and -22.95% over the last 12 months.

    Infosys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37,441.0038,318.0032,276.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37,441.0038,318.0032,276.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20,311.0020,272.0016,658.00
    Depreciation1,121.001,125.00890.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,132.008,679.007,772.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,877.008,242.006,956.00
    Other Income671.00769.00637.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,548.009,011.007,593.00
    Interest82.0080.0050.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8,466.008,931.007,543.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8,466.008,931.007,543.00
    Tax2,332.002,345.001,848.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,134.006,586.005,695.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,134.006,586.005,695.00
    Minority Interest-6.00---9.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6,128.006,586.005,686.00
    Equity Share Capital2,069.002,086.002,098.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves73,338.00--73,252.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.7915.7213.56
    Diluted EPS14.7715.7013.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.7915.7213.56
    Diluted EPS14.7715.7013.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Apr 21, 2023 04:00 pm