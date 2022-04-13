Infosys Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,276.00 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32,276.00
|31,867.00
|26,311.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32,276.00
|31,867.00
|26,311.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16,658.00
|16,355.00
|14,440.00
|Depreciation
|890.00
|899.00
|831.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,772.00
|7,129.00
|4,600.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,956.00
|7,484.00
|6,440.00
|Other Income
|637.00
|512.00
|545.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,593.00
|7,996.00
|6,985.00
|Interest
|50.00
|53.00
|50.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7,543.00
|7,943.00
|6,935.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7,543.00
|7,943.00
|6,935.00
|Tax
|1,848.00
|2,121.00
|1,857.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,695.00
|5,822.00
|5,078.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,695.00
|5,822.00
|5,078.00
|Minority Interest
|-9.00
|-12.00
|-2.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5,686.00
|5,810.00
|5,076.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,098.00
|2,097.00
|2,124.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|73,252.00
|74,227.00
|74,227.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.56
|13.86
|11.96
|Diluted EPS
|13.54
|13.83
|11.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.57
|13.88
|11.95
|Diluted EPS
|13.54
|13.83
|11.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited