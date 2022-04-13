 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Infosys Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,276.00 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

Apr 13, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infosys are:

Net Sales at Rs 32,276.00 crore in March 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 26,311.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,686.00 crore in March 2022 up 12.02% from Rs. 5,076.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,483.00 crore in March 2022 up 8.53% from Rs. 7,816.00 crore in March 2021.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 13.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.96 in March 2021.

Infosys shares closed at 1,742.45 on April 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.95% returns over the last 6 months and 24.71% over the last 12 months.

Infosys
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32,276.00 31,867.00 26,311.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32,276.00 31,867.00 26,311.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16,658.00 16,355.00 14,440.00
Depreciation 890.00 899.00 831.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,772.00 7,129.00 4,600.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,956.00 7,484.00 6,440.00
Other Income 637.00 512.00 545.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,593.00 7,996.00 6,985.00
Interest 50.00 53.00 50.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7,543.00 7,943.00 6,935.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7,543.00 7,943.00 6,935.00
Tax 1,848.00 2,121.00 1,857.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5,695.00 5,822.00 5,078.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5,695.00 5,822.00 5,078.00
Minority Interest -9.00 -12.00 -2.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5,686.00 5,810.00 5,076.00
Equity Share Capital 2,098.00 2,097.00 2,124.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 73,252.00 74,227.00 74,227.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.56 13.86 11.96
Diluted EPS 13.54 13.83 11.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.57 13.88 11.95
Diluted EPS 13.54 13.83 11.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Infosys #Results
first published: Apr 13, 2022 07:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.