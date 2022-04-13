Infosys Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,276.00 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,276.00 crore in March 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 26,311.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,686.00 crore in March 2022 up 12.02% from Rs. 5,076.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,483.00 crore in March 2022 up 8.53% from Rs. 7,816.00 crore in March 2021.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 13.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.96 in March 2021.

Infosys shares closed at 1,742.45 on April 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.95% returns over the last 6 months and 24.71% over the last 12 months.