Infosys Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26,311.00 crore, up 13.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,311.00 crore in March 2021 up 13.08% from Rs. 23,267.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,076.00 crore in March 2021 up 17.47% from Rs. 4,321.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,816.00 crore in March 2021 up 24.26% from Rs. 6,290.00 crore in March 2020.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 11.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.19 in March 2020.

Infosys shares closed at 1,397.15 on April 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.67% returns over the last 6 months and 119.20% over the last 12 months.