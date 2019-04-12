Infosys Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21,539.00 crore, up 19.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,539.00 crore in March 2019 up 19.11% from Rs. 18,083.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,074.00 crore in March 2019 up 10.41% from Rs. 3,690.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,814.00 crore in March 2019 up 6.41% from Rs. 5,464.00 crore in March 2018.

Infosys EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 16.98 in March 2018.

Infosys shares closed at 737.80 on March 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 6 months and 31.25% over the last 12 months.