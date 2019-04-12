Infosys Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21,539.00 crore, up 19.11% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,539.00
|21,400.00
|18,083.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21,539.00
|21,400.00
|18,083.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12,074.00
|11,622.00
|10,054.00
|Depreciation
|531.00
|580.00
|458.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,316.00
|4,819.00
|3,099.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,618.00
|4,379.00
|4,472.00
|Other Income
|665.00
|753.00
|534.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,283.00
|5,132.00
|5,006.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,283.00
|5,132.00
|5,006.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,283.00
|5,132.00
|5,006.00
|Tax
|1,205.00
|1,522.00
|1,316.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,078.00
|3,610.00
|3,690.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,078.00
|3,610.00
|3,690.00
|Minority Interest
|-4.00
|-1.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,074.00
|3,609.00
|3,690.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,170.00
|2,176.00
|1,088.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|62,778.00
|63,835.00
|63,835.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.37
|8.30
|16.98
|Diluted EPS
|9.36
|8.29
|16.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.37
|8.30
|16.98
|Diluted EPS
|9.36
|8.29
|16.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited