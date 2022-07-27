Infosys Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34,470.00 crore, up 23.57% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34,470.00
|32,276.00
|27,896.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34,470.00
|32,276.00
|27,896.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18,337.00
|16,658.00
|15,230.00
|Depreciation
|950.00
|890.00
|829.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,269.00
|7,772.00
|5,234.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,914.00
|6,956.00
|6,603.00
|Other Income
|676.00
|637.00
|622.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,590.00
|7,593.00
|7,225.00
|Interest
|56.00
|50.00
|49.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7,534.00
|7,543.00
|7,176.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7,534.00
|7,543.00
|7,176.00
|Tax
|2,172.00
|1,848.00
|1,975.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,362.00
|5,695.00
|5,201.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,362.00
|5,695.00
|5,201.00
|Minority Interest
|-2.00
|-9.00
|-6.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5,360.00
|5,686.00
|5,195.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,098.00
|2,098.00
|2,122.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|73,252.00
|74,227.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.78
|13.56
|12.24
|Diluted EPS
|12.76
|13.54
|12.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.78
|13.57
|12.24
|Diluted EPS
|12.76
|13.54
|12.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited