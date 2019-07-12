Infosys Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21,803.00 crore, up 13.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,803.00 crore in June 2019 up 13.98% from Rs. 19,128.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,798.00 crore in June 2019 up 5.15% from Rs. 3,612.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,888.00 crore in June 2019 up 8.45% from Rs. 5,429.00 crore in June 2018.

Infosys EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 16.62 in June 2018.

Infosys shares closed at 721.50 on July 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.56% returns over the last 6 months and 9.28% over the last 12 months.