Infosys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,318.00 crore, up 20.24% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38,318.00
|36,538.00
|31,867.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38,318.00
|36,538.00
|31,867.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20,272.00
|19,438.00
|16,355.00
|Depreciation
|1,125.00
|1,029.00
|899.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,679.00
|8,198.00
|7,129.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,242.00
|7,873.00
|7,484.00
|Other Income
|769.00
|584.00
|512.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,011.00
|8,457.00
|7,996.00
|Interest
|80.00
|66.00
|53.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8,931.00
|8,391.00
|7,943.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8,931.00
|8,391.00
|7,943.00
|Tax
|2,345.00
|2,365.00
|2,121.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,586.00
|6,026.00
|5,822.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,586.00
|6,026.00
|5,822.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|-5.00
|-12.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,586.00
|6,021.00
|5,810.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,086.00
|2,099.00
|2,097.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|74,227.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.72
|14.35
|13.86
|Diluted EPS
|15.70
|14.34
|13.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.72
|14.35
|13.88
|Diluted EPS
|15.70
|14.34
|13.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited