    Infosys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,318.00 crore, up 20.24% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infosys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38,318.00 crore in December 2022 up 20.24% from Rs. 31,867.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,586.00 crore in December 2022 up 13.36% from Rs. 5,810.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,136.00 crore in December 2022 up 13.95% from Rs. 8,895.00 crore in December 2021.

    Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 15.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.86 in December 2021.

    Infosys shares closed at 1,538.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.69% returns over the last 6 months and -17.58% over the last 12 months.

    Infosys
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38,318.0036,538.0031,867.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38,318.0036,538.0031,867.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20,272.0019,438.0016,355.00
    Depreciation1,125.001,029.00899.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,679.008,198.007,129.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,242.007,873.007,484.00
    Other Income769.00584.00512.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,011.008,457.007,996.00
    Interest80.0066.0053.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8,931.008,391.007,943.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8,931.008,391.007,943.00
    Tax2,345.002,365.002,121.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6,586.006,026.005,822.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6,586.006,026.005,822.00
    Minority Interest---5.00-12.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6,586.006,021.005,810.00
    Equity Share Capital2,086.002,099.002,097.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----74,227.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7214.3513.86
    Diluted EPS15.7014.3413.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.7214.3513.88
    Diluted EPS15.7014.3413.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Infosys #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm