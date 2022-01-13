Infosys Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31,867.00 crore, up 22.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31,867.00 crore in December 2021 up 22.91% from Rs. 25,927.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,810.00 crore in December 2021 up 11.8% from Rs. 5,197.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,895.00 crore in December 2021 up 10.83% from Rs. 8,026.00 crore in December 2020.

Infosys EPS has increased to Rs. 13.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.25 in December 2020.

Infosys shares closed at 1,877.45 on January 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.29% returns over the last 6 months and 36.87% over the last 12 months.