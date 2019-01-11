Infosys Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21,400.00 crore, Up 20.27% Y-o-Y.

|
|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Infosys are:
|Net Sales at Rs 21,400.00 crore in December 2018 Up 20.27% from Rs. 17,794.00 crore in December 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,609.00 crore in December 2018 Down 29.64% from Rs. 5,129.00 crore in December 2017.
|EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,712.00 crore in December 2018 Down 1.16% from Rs. 5,779.00 crore in December 2017.
|Infosys EPS has Decreased to Rs. 8.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 22.55 in December 2017.
|Infosys shares closed at 679.70 on January 10, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.46% returns over the last 6 months and 29.19% over the last 12 months.
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,400.00
|20,609.00
|17,794.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21,400.00
|20,609.00
|17,794.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11,622.00
|11,158.00
|9,869.00
|Depreciation
|580.00
|463.00
|498.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,819.00
|4,094.00
|3,108.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,379.00
|4,894.00
|4,319.00
|Other Income
|753.00
|739.00
|962.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,132.00
|5,633.00
|5,281.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,132.00
|5,633.00
|5,281.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,132.00
|5,633.00
|5,281.00
|Tax
|1,522.00
|1,523.00
|152.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,610.00
|4,110.00
|5,129.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,610.00
|4,110.00
|5,129.00
|Minority Interest
|-1.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,609.00
|4,110.00
|5,129.00
|Equity Share Capital
|2,176.00
|2,176.00
|1,088.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|63,835.00
|63,835.00
|67,838.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.30
|9.45
|22.55
|Diluted EPS
|8.29
|9.44
|22.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.30
|9.45
|22.55
|Diluted EPS
|8.29
|9.44
|22.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited