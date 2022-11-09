 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
InfoBeans Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.84 crore, up 72.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.84 crore in September 2022 up 72.06% from Rs. 35.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.83 crore in September 2022 up 33.39% from Rs. 5.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in September 2022 up 69.41% from Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2021.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in September 2021.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 528.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and 9.21% over the last 12 months.

InfoBeans Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.84 58.85 35.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.84 58.85 35.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.35 37.82 26.66
Depreciation 1.73 1.69 1.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.74 7.68 2.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.02 11.66 5.05
Other Income 0.26 0.76 1.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.28 12.42 6.85
Interest 1.53 1.98 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.75 10.44 6.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.75 10.44 6.68
Tax 2.92 1.55 0.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.83 8.89 5.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.83 8.89 5.87
Equity Share Capital 24.25 24.25 24.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 3.67 2.43
Diluted EPS 3.22 3.65 2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.23 3.67 2.43
Diluted EPS 3.22 3.65 2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am
