    InfoBeans Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.84 crore, up 72.06% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.84 crore in September 2022 up 72.06% from Rs. 35.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.83 crore in September 2022 up 33.39% from Rs. 5.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in September 2022 up 69.41% from Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2021.

    InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in September 2021.

    InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 528.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and 9.21% over the last 12 months.

    InfoBeans Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.8458.8535.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.8458.8535.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.3537.8226.66
    Depreciation1.731.691.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.747.682.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0211.665.05
    Other Income0.260.761.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2812.426.85
    Interest1.531.980.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7510.446.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.7510.446.68
    Tax2.921.550.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.838.895.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.838.895.87
    Equity Share Capital24.2524.2524.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.233.672.43
    Diluted EPS3.223.652.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.233.672.43
    Diluted EPS3.223.652.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am