InfoBeans Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.94 crore, up 25.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.94 crore in September 2021 up 25.96% from Rs. 28.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in September 2021 down 22.21% from Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2021 down 15.09% from Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2020.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.43 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.99 in September 2020.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 466.70 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.94% returns over the last 6 months and 239.29% over the last 12 months.