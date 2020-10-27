InfoBeans Tech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.53 crore, down 0.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.53 crore in September 2020 down 0.14% from Rs. 28.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2020 up 3.76% from Rs. 7.27 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2020 down 1.72% from Rs. 9.91 crore in September 2019.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.03 in September 2019.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 156.90 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 66.65% returns over the last 6 months and 130.74% over the last 12 months.