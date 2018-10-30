InfoBeans Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore, up 32.78% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 25.63 crore in September 2018 up 32.78% from Rs. 19.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.94 crore in September 2018 up 15.18% from Rs. 5.15 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.82 crore in September 2018 up 22% from Rs. 6.41 crore in September 2017.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2017.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 57.90 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.13% returns over the last 6 months and -3.98% over the last 12 months.