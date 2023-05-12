InfoBeans Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.92 crore, up 24.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.92 crore in March 2023 up 24.6% from Rs. 48.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.82 crore in March 2023 up 12.03% from Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.88 crore in March 2023 up 23.37% from Rs. 10.44 crore in March 2022.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.89 in March 2022.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 487.35 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.32% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.