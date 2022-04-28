InfoBeans Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore, up 52.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.09 crore in March 2022 up 52.53% from Rs. 31.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2022 down 4.08% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.44 crore in March 2022 up 2.76% from Rs. 10.16 crore in March 2021.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.03 in March 2021.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 743.60 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 99.33% returns over the last 6 months and 277.56% over the last 12 months.