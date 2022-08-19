 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
InfoBeans Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.85 crore, up 80.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for InfoBeans Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.85 crore in June 2022 up 80.73% from Rs. 32.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2022 up 26.64% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.11 crore in June 2022 up 41.52% from Rs. 9.97 crore in June 2021.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2021.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 660.90 on August 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.04% returns over the last 6 months and 73.01% over the last 12 months.

InfoBeans Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.85 48.09 32.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.85 48.09 32.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.82 32.36 22.57
Depreciation 1.69 1.61 1.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.68 6.45 2.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.66 7.67 6.29
Other Income 0.76 1.16 2.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.42 8.83 8.60
Interest 1.98 1.94 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.44 6.89 8.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.44 6.89 8.44
Tax 1.55 -0.09 1.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.89 6.98 7.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.89 6.98 7.02
Equity Share Capital 24.25 24.17 24.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.67 2.89 2.91
Diluted EPS 3.65 2.87 2.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.67 2.89 2.91
Diluted EPS 3.65 2.87 2.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:33 am
