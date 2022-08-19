InfoBeans Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.85 crore, up 80.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.85 crore in June 2022 up 80.73% from Rs. 32.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2022 up 26.64% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.11 crore in June 2022 up 41.52% from Rs. 9.97 crore in June 2021.

InfoBeans Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2021.

InfoBeans Tech shares closed at 660.90 on August 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.04% returns over the last 6 months and 73.01% over the last 12 months.